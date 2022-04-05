Good news for Karnataka government staff as DA hiked

Good news for Karnataka government employees as dearness allowance hiked

The hike is with effect from January 1, 2022, the finance department said in its order

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DHNS,
  • Apr 05 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 14:06 ist

The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday issued an order hiking the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees from 24.50% to 27.25% of their basic pay. 

The hike is with effect from January 1, 2022, the finance department said in its order. 

This comes just days after the Centre also hiked DA for its employees by three percentage points to 31%. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the 2.75 percentage points hike will cost the government Rs 1,447 crores annually. 

The new hike will apply to “full-time government employees, employees of Zilla Panchayats, work charged employees on regular time scales of pay, full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay”, the order said. 

The DA hike will also benefit pensioners, current and former employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay, the Finance Department said. 

The hike benefits as many as six lakh employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners.

In October 2021, the government had increased the DA from 21.5% of basic pay to 24.5%.

Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
government employees
salary hike

