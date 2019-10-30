Government stable, will continue as CM: BS Yediyurappa

Downplaying dissent within the party and purported friction between the Centre and the state governments, Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the Centre had given him a free hand in administration.

There have been speculations about BJP's central leadership looking for an alternative to Yediyurappa in Karnataka, and the possibility of him being sidelined after the imminent bypolls in the state.

However, the CM sought to underplay such a supposition. "Until now, the Centre has never criticised any of my decisions. It has given me a free hand. I have faith that I will complete the rest of my tenure as Chief Minister," he said, adding that the party's focus now was to win the bypolls.

As on November 1, Yediyurappa will complete 100 days as the Chief Minister and Wednesday's press conference was his first media interaction after taking over the reins.

Yediyurappa's assertion comes in the wake of opposition leaders predicting the fall of the government after bypolls. Recently, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also claimed that the BJP leader had lost his popularity among the Lingayat community, an indication of challenging times for the BJP leadership in Karnataka.

However, Yediyurappa termed these allegations baseless: "We have support from all communities. That is how we were able to form the government. We will continue to have support from everyone irrespective of caste or creed."

Flood and Fury

In the wake of floods in the state, the Chief Minister has also come under scathing criticism for inadequate relief measures. In response to these attacks, Yediyurappa said the state government had given compensation over and above what was prescribed by NDRF. "Such floods haven't been witnessed in 118 years. We have stretched ourselves in ensuring compensation for the victims. Opposition parties are creating confusion among the public with unfounded criticism," he said