Govt bus depot staffer in dock for refuelling Savadi's pvt car

An employee at a government bus depot in Belagavi was issued a show-cause notice for refuelling the private vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Kishor B S, a junior assistant cum data entry operator at North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation's (NWKRTC) Depot 3, received the notice on Saturday, a day after he was allegedly made to refuel Savadi's SUV.

"Despite knowing that no private vehicle should be provided fuel, you have pumped 44 litres (diesel) into the private vehicle of honourable deputy chief minister and transport minister on your own, without bringing it to the notice of the depot manager," said the notice issued by the depot manager.

The employee has violated rules and his "carelessness" has brought "disrepute" to the corporation, it said, seeking an explanation within seven days.

A senior corporation official told DH that Savadi was not in the car when the incident took place. "The minister had come for the inauguration of a water plant inside the depot. The driver took the car for refuelling without the minister's knowledge. Rs 3,547 was paid for the fuel later," the official said.

A spokesperson for Savadi said the minister has sought to put the matter behind. "The minister has already said that it was a mistake. The matter should be put to rest," he said.

As per rules, private vehicles are not allowed at the fuel pump, said another official. "It's a blunder," he said, adding that the show-cause notice is just an eyewash after the media highlighted the violation. "Nothing will happen to the employee," he said.

A leader of an employee association said they have been assured that the employee will not be suspended. "The notice has been issued to the employee because they can't take action against the driver," he said.