Govt notifies 'fixed term workman'

Karnataka government has notified the amended Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules, 1961 to introduce the term ‘fixed term workman’ - contracted for employment for a fixed period.

“...his hours of work, wages, allowances and other benefits shall not be less than that of permanent workers” and “...shall be eligible for all statutory benefits available to permanent workman proportionally according to the period”, the notification dated June 30, read.

The amendments will provide flexibility for companies to hire and terminate contracts of employees, and is being considered as an alternative to the contract system. The notification has received mixed reactions, with trade unions dubbing it as another attempt to dilute labour laws in the state.