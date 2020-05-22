Covid-19 task force in rural, urban areas soon

Govt to set up Covid-19 task force in rural, urban areas

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  May 22 2020, 22:36 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 22:43 ist

In a bid to decentralise Covid-19 tracing and treatment, the government plans to set up task forces in urban and rural areas.

At the rural level, each village and in urban areas every ward will be considered as a unit. The structure of these task forces will be revealed in the next two days, said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a presser here.

"The head of the zilla panchayat will be considered the chief executive officer of the task force in rural areas. They will ascertain who should get tested and treated," Sudhakar said.

In urban areas, where the BBMP and other city municipal corporations exist, each ward will be treated as a unit, the minister added.

