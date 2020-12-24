Govt yields to B'luru hoteliers, relaxes night curfew hours

The hotels' and restaurants' association in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka are divided over the sudden decision by the government to impose night curfew.

While the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association has hailed the decision, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association demanded relaxation of the curfew hours.

However, within a few hours of the Bengaluru hoteliers demanding relaxation of the curfew hours, on the lines of Maharashtra, the state government changed its earlier decision to impose curfew from 10 pm to 6 am and announced that the curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am.

"In Maharashtra, government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. We wanted similar restriction in Bengaluru if at all curfew is imposed. The government has changed the timings as per our request," said P C Rao, president of the association.

However, Rao said that the curfew will affect business as restaurants have invested heavily on the New Year events, decorations and special orders.

"Most of the restaurants do good business during the year-end. But the sudden imposition of curfew will harm it big time," he said. However, the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association has welcomed the decision.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president of the Association, said, "Health of the public is the priority during the pandemic. We wholeheartedly support the decision of the government and will abide by it."