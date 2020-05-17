Govt's rule will deny aid to lakhs of drivers: associations

Lack of documents, eligibility restrictions and stricter rules on fitness certificate are likely to deny the government’s Rs 5,000 aid to lakhs of drivers of buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the Transport Department laid down the procedures for applying for the subsistence a week after the state govt announced the scheme to help about 7.5 lakh drivers in Karnataka. All applications have to be submitted through the Seva Sindhu web portal. Only taxi and autorickshaw drivers, who have obtained driving licence and fitness certificate as on March 24, will be eligible to apply. Maxi cab drivers will not be eligible for the aid, the notification said.

Besides Aadhaar card, driving licence and registration number of the vehicle, each beneficiary has to provide fitness certificate of the vehicles. “The portal will open on Wednesday,” an

official said.

Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association questioned the exclusion of the bus drivers. In a press release, president of the association Radhakrishna Holla noted that thousands of people working in private buses have not been paid for the last two months and excluding them from the scheme leaves them in a crisis.

Tanveer Pasha, leader of Ola, Uber Taxi Owners and Drivers’ Union, said the post-lockdown operation of taxis would be a big challenge and the government’s strict rules will deny subsistence to many. “Most of the drivers don’t own a vehicle registered in their name. Owners employ them. To deny them the aid because they are poor and don’t own a vehicle is not only unscientific but also very cruel,” he said.

He said that private transport providers will have challenges in the coming days as people will start to avoid such services. “We need to install new facility like partitioning the passengers’ segment and disinfecting the cabs after every trip. Installing such devices will cost up to Rs 4,000. If the government withholds even the aid announced already, how can we expect any other help?” he asked.