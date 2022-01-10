Hand over Nandita case to CBI: Kimmane demands Jnanendra

Urging the government to hand over Nandita death case of 2014 to CBI, Congress leader and former minister Kimmane Ratnakar will be staging a hunger strike in the premises of the taluk office on January 30 in Thirthahalli town.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he alleged that BJP leaders including Aaraga Jnanendra, now home minister, had demanded the government to hand over the Nandita case to CBI.

"Jnanendra had plotted to create a communal clash in the town using the suicide case of Nandita. BJP leaders had even projected the suicide case as rape and murder. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had visited the residence of Nandita during the 2018 assembly polls and had promised that the case would be handed over to CBI. So, it must be handed over to CBI without fail. He would stage hunger strike for 24 hours from 10:30 am to the next day," he added.

Daring BJP leader, he said he would resign from politics if he is found guilty in the case, if not, Jnanendra must step down from the posts of the minister, legislator. If he failed to do so, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must sack him from the cabinet, he demanded.

He also alleged that Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has violated Covid-19 guidelines by organising annual fair, foundation stone laying ceremonies during the pandemic. "Lakhs of people participated in the annual fair held in the town recently. Are Covid norms only for common people?" he questioned.

Former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar, former MLC R Prasanna Kumar, Congress leader N Ramesh, Yamuna Range Gowda, Vijay Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

Check out the latest videos from DH: