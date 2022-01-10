Hand over Nandita case to CBI: Kimmane to Jnanendra

Hand over Nandita case to CBI: Kimmane demands Jnanendra

Kimmane alleged that BJP leaders including Aaraga Jnanendra, now home minister, had demanded the government to hand over the Nandita case to CBI

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 10 2022, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 18:58 ist
Kimmane Ratnakar. Credit: DH Photo

Urging the government to hand over Nandita death case of 2014 to CBI, Congress leader and former minister Kimmane Ratnakar will be staging a hunger strike in the premises of the taluk office on January 30 in Thirthahalli town. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he alleged that BJP leaders including Aaraga Jnanendra, now home minister, had demanded the government to hand over the Nandita case to CBI.

"Jnanendra had plotted to create a communal clash in the town using the suicide case of Nandita. BJP leaders had even projected the suicide case as rape and murder. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah too had visited the residence of  Nandita during the 2018 assembly polls and had promised that the case would be handed over to CBI. So, it must be handed over to CBI without fail.  He would stage hunger strike for 24 hours from 10:30 am to the next day," he added.

Daring BJP leader, he said he would resign from politics if he is found guilty in the case, if not, Jnanendra must step down from the posts of the minister, legislator. If he failed to do so, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must sack him from the cabinet, he demanded. 

He also alleged that Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has violated Covid-19 guidelines by organising annual fair, foundation stone laying ceremonies during the pandemic. "Lakhs of people participated in the annual fair held in the town recently. Are Covid norms only for common people?" he questioned. 

 Former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar, former MLC R Prasanna Kumar, Congress leader N Ramesh, Yamuna Range Gowda, Vijay Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

kimmane ratnakar
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

World having far less sex using condoms amid pandemic

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

These Israeli scientists have trained goldfish to drive

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 