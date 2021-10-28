Hasanamba temple open doors for the year

Hasanamba temple open doors for the year

The Hasanamba festival will be held from October 28 to November 6

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Oct 28 2021, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 17:40 ist
Narasimharaja Urs fells the banana plant, marking the launch of Hasanamba festival, in Hassan, on Thursday. Credit: Special Arrangement

The sanctum sanctorum of Hasanamba temple was opened as devotees hailed the goddess at 12.19 pm in Hassan on Thursday.

Narasimharaja Urs, belonging to Talwar community felled the banana plant as per the custom after which the temple doors were opened for the year, in the presence of Adichunchanagiri seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, Deputy Commissioner R Girish, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda were present.

The Hasanamba festival will be held from October 28 to November 6. There was commotion near the temple with the public eager to enter the temple to have darshan of the deity. It may be mentioned that the district administration had restricted the entry of the devotees for the first and last day of the festival. 

