HC directs Karnataka govt to provide textbooks in braille

The High Court on Friday directed the state government to provide textbooks in Braille within 15 days to all visually challenged students in the state.

A division bench passed this order observing that an assurance was given last year to provide the textbooks from the present academic year.

The PIL is filed by National Federation of the Blind (NFB), Karnataka.

The petition sought direction to ensure that all children with visual disabilities have access to free textbooks, reference books and other learning /educational material in Braille. The petitioner contended that the central government had issued directions to all state governments on November 29, 2016.

The bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, noted that the state government had assured that textbooks of Kannada medium will be made available. The bench directed the government to submit a compliance report in two weeks.

The matter has been posted to October 7.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that 107 books have been uploaded on the website for the benefit of specially-abled children.

