Headscarf row: Separate room for agitating girls

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 06 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 05:01 ist
The Kundapura government PU college development committee has decided to identify a separate classroom for Muslim girls who have been demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab in class.

Committee spokesperson Mohandas Shenoy told mediapersons that the college with a history of more than 135 years cannot suffer disrepute due to unnecessary controversies.

Muslim girl students who are agitating outside will be given a separate classroom. "But they will be allowed inside classrooms only if they remove headscarves," Shenoy said.

Parents also should support the college administration to fulfill its obligations. The students should stick to the uniform code prescribed by the college, he added.

Karnataka
Hijab row
Muslim girl students
PU

