Heavy showers continue to batter coast, Malnad

Heavy showers continue to batter coast, Malnad

The unrelenting rains have swelled the west-flowing rivers

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 02:19 ist
A motorcyclist makes his way as heavy rain rains continued to lash Mangaluru on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

Heavy rains continued to lash coastal districts and Malnad on Monday. The regions have been experiencing incessant rain since Thursday.

The unrelenting rains have swelled the west-flowing rivers. A 40-year-old man was feared to have been washed away in Mundalli river in Bhatkal taluk. Local fishermen made a vain effort to save Sridhar Devadiga.

Several houses were damaged in the rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The IMD has forecast heavy showers in the coast till July 17. With winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph and high waves, the weather department has warned the fishermen not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

In Pics | Cars, buildings swept away as heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal's Dharamshala

Hilly districts Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru have been receiving good rainfall. The relentless downpour in the region have swelled the reservoirs in Shivamogga. On Monday, inflow to Linganamakki reservoir clocked 7,083 cusec while Tunga and Bhadra dams received 4,842 and 3,339 cusec respectively.

Cauvery and Lakshmanathirtha rivers have been recording copious inflows in the last few days. Water level in Harangi reservoir in Kodagu has gone up by quite a few notches.

Meanwhile, north Karnataka districts continued to receive intermittent spells of rain on Monday. However, Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district, where Malaprabha river and several rivulets originate, witnessed heavy rain.

Parts of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts recorded good rainfall on Monday. The twin districts have been experiencing heavy showers in the last three to four days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Malnad
Districts

Related videos

What's Brewing

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

 