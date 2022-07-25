ID card mandatory in sub-registrar offices: Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Monday that identity (ID) cards have been made compulsory for employees of sub-registrar offices, which have become notorious for touts and corruption.

The Lokayukta has taken up a suo motu case after its sleuths, during spot inspections, found that touts pulled the strings in several of the 43 sub-registrar offices in Bengaluru. The Lokayukta also found other irregularities - from the collecting more money than the prescribed fee to lack of transparency in documentation - in almost all offices.

"The inspector-general of registration and commissioner of stamps have issued a circular mandating identity cards for officers and employees working in all sub-registrar offices in the state," Ashoka said.

"The Lokayukta police have submitted a report on shortcomings in the sub-registrar offices. Identity cards have been compulsory to keep unauthorised persons out of the offices. Also, directions have been issued on cash declaration and recording the movement of officers and staff while stepping out of office," Ashoka said.

The minister noted that the Lokayukta had raised objections over frequent server issues affecting property transactions. "Operations and maintenance of servers were with two different firms. We have decided to have one firm do both jobs. For this, we've drawn up a project worth Rs 406 crore and the tender process is going on," he said.

Ashoka said complaints of tax evasion by not providing PAN during the sale of the property will be looked into. "The government will bring in a transparent system to curb corruption. By using technology, the property registration process will be simplified," he said.

Rs 5,000 crore revenue

The government has generated Rs 5,000 crore from stamp duty and registration fees in the first quarter of this financial year, Ashoka said, calling it a record of sorts. "The revenue target this year from stamps and registration is Rs 14,000 crore. We've exceeded the first quarterly target by Rs 1,000 crore," he pointed out.

Discount extension

The government will extend the 10% rebate in guidance value across the state for all properties that will be bought for the next three months, according to Ashoka. "The 10% discount was in effect till July 23. An order will be issued extending this for three more months," he said, adding that this would apply to all categories of immovable properties.