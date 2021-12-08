'In shock over accident of helicopter ferrying CDS'

'In shock over accident of helicopter ferrying CDS Rawat,' says CM Bommai

Bommai said he was trying to get more information on the incident

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Dec 08 2021, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 17:37 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: CMO Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed shock over the crash of an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

He said search and rescue operations are under way at the place of the accident. "I am deeply pained to hear the Army helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat meeting with an accident. I am trying to get more information," Bommai told reporters.

"This is the most unfortunate incident. The nation is in a state of shock," he said.

The IAF helicopter with Gen Rawat on board met with an accident near Coonoor and four people were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility caused by foggy conditions. 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

