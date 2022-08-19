Janapada Academy announces honorary, expert awards

Janapada Academy announces honorary, expert awards

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Aug 19 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 08:07 ist

Karnataka Janapada Academy has announced the names of 30 folk artistes for the annual honorary awards and two scholars for expert awards.  According to the list published by the Kannada and Culture Department, one artiste each from all 30 districts has been named for the honorary award.

The winners of the honorary award will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each, along with a plaque. “The winners have been selected for their contributions in various folk arts, including Veerabhadra nritya, janapada vaidya, lambani nritya.

Namrata N, Registrar, Karnataka Janapada Academy, said, “These are dying art forms and most of the awardees are mainly from the SC/ST community. Women account for 30% of the awardees. Through the awards, the artistes will get recognition, and awareness will be created among the public. We are planning to hold the award ceremony in September,” she said.

The department will also honour V N Shivaramu and Dr Shambu Baligara with expert awards, which carries the purse of Rs 50,000 each.

Honorary award winners

D R Rajappa, Gururaj, Chinnamayya, Huccha Hanumaiah, Gurumurthy G, Hanumakka, Devendrappa, Dr K Rameshwarappa, Nagarajappa D G, Narayanswamy, Channamma, Rangashetty, Annushetty, Shivarudraswamy, Revannasiddappa, K C Devaki, Radhamma, Sambaiah Hiremath, Nagamma Hannappa Jogi, Veerabhadrappa Yellappa Jogi, Shivanavva Mallappa Bhavikatti, Chandrappa Yellappa Bajantri, Pundalika Madara, Sharada Mahadev, Matha Anjinamma Jogathi, Prakashaiah Nandi, Dodda Yamanurappa Bheemappa, Karabasaiah Shankaraiah, Radhabai Krishna Rao and Bharathibai.

