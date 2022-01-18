JD(S) puts off water campaign citing Covid-19

The HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) on Tuesday decided to postpone its statewide Janata Jaladhaare water campaign that was to start on January 26 due to the Covid-19 situation.

The regional party's decision comes even as the BJP government had to forcefully stop Congress' Mekedatu foot march following a rap from the High Court.

As part of Janata Jaladhare, JD(S) had plans of collecting water from 51 river sources across the state and travelling with these samples to 180 taluks for 20 days, creating awareness about water rights among people.

"Considering the increase in Covid-19 cases, we have decided to not hold the campaign until the pandemic subsides," JD(S) Legislature Party leader HD Kumaraswamy told mediapersons on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the party will distribute handbills about its contribution to the development of water resources during the HD Deve Gowda regime, especially in North Karnataka. These pamphlets will also appeal to people to vote for the party in the upcoming Assembly polls and explain how the JD(S) plans to complete the pending irrigation if voted to power, Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy held the party's decision in contrast with Congress' stand to conduct its foot march amid the pandemic. "We are responsible elected representatives. We are in no haste to take up our party organisation work while cases are spreading," Kumaraswamy said. He had earlier labelled the Congress foot march as a "fair" in the name of Mekedatu.

"The Congress has now woken up to the issue of water rights after governing the country for so many decades," he said mockingly. "It was the same Congress which used police force against farmers protesting for Mahadayi water."

The JD(S) leader charged both national parties for failing to make use of the state's water resources. "They start talking about it when the elections are near and then do nothing when they come to power."

