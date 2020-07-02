Justice Nagamohan Das Commission submits report on hike in reservation for SC, ST communities

Throwing open a possibility of hike in reservation for SC, ST communities in Karnataka, the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission, constituted by the state government to examine the issue, has submitted its final report to the Chief Minister on Thursday.

The commission was constituted by the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government to look into the increase in reservation for the SC community from the existing 15 percent to 17 percent and for the ST community, from 3 percent to 7 percent. After the collapse of the coalition government, the incumbent BJP government asked the commission to continue its work in this direction, by giving time until the end of June to submit the report.

While speculations are rife that the commission’s 227-page report is in favour of increase in reservation, there is no official confirmation for the same.

However, highly placed sources confirmed that, “The Commission, which received about 850 written representations in the matter from various people, has taken cognisance of the fact that despite existing reservation, a significant section of these communities do not have access to even primary education, eventually leading to unemployment. The report has suggested to the government to break this vicious circle by emphasising on primary education and skill development.”

The report has addressed all issues pertaining to internal reservation, creamy layer, reservation in promotion and that in private sector. Also, the commission has taken into account the social scenario of the newly recognised ST communities (Talavara, Parivara, Siddhi), while compiling the report.

Speaking to DH, Justice Nagamohan Das said, “We were given time till the end of June to submit the report and we have complied with it. The commission wanted it to be a people’s report and hence conducted about 42 expert consultations, while holding divisional-level public meetings in Kalburgi, Belagavi, Mysuru and Benglauru. The report stays true to our conscience and to the spirit of the constitution.”

The report is likely to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting. The increase in reservation has been a political hot potato for successive governments. During the coalition regime, some Congress leaders feared that the SC, ST communities were deserting them. Leaders such as Satish Jarkiholi, E Tukaram and V S Ugrappa were among those who had pushed the government for this increase. BJP's B Sreeramulu too, has been building pressure on BS Yediyurappa for a hike in reservation for the Valmiki community (a sub category under the ST community).

At present, Karnataka provides 15 percent reservation for SCs, 3 percent for STs and 32 percent for the other backward classes (OBC), adding up to 50 percent. The reservation covers 101 scheduled castes, 50 scheduled tribes and 207 OBCs, including Muslims, Christians and Jains. If the state government were to increase the reservation now, it would exceed the ceiling limit of 50 percent reservation set by the Supreme Court. However, such a move will not be unprecedented as states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra already have exceed this cap.