Kannada Bill: Quota in higher education, push for jobs to locals

The BJP government on Thursday introduced in the Assembly a Bill to provide reservation to Kannadigas in higher education, linking incentives to industries with jobs for locals among other pro-Kannada measures.

Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar tabled the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, which aims at “extensive use and propagation” of Kannada. Enacting the law will cost the government Rs 3.21 crore.

The Bill defines Kannadiga as a person, one’s parents or legal guardians residing in Karnataka for not less than 15 years with knowledge of reading and writing Kannada.

According to the Bill, Kannada has been adopted as Karnataka’s official language. The state has enacted the Karnataka Official Language Act, Karnataka Local Authorities (Official Language) Act, Kannada Development Authorities Act and the Kannada Language Learning Act. The state also has a statutory body called Kannada Development Authority (KDA).

“Despite aforesaid enactments, notifications and orders, there is no much (sic) progress in proper implementation of the official language in the state,” the Bill states. “The Kannada language has been introduced as one of the language subject in schools, but there is no proper provision for learning of Kannada language in higher or technical or professional education,” it states.

The Bill says there is “failure” in implementation and usage of Kannada language in offices, industries, shops and establishments. “Even the KDA though a statutory body has no proper authority and machinery to ensure implementation of Kannada as the official language at all levels,” it says.

As per the Bill, Kannada will be taught in higher, technical and professional education courses. Also, students who have studied Class 1-10 in Kannada medium will have get reservation in higher education.

Borrowing from the state's Industrial Policy 2020-25, the Bill proposes to deny land concessions, tax rebates and other sops to private companies that do not recruit the prescribed percentage of Kanandigas. The Industrial Policy requires companies to provide 70 per cent jobs to Kannadigas (100 per cent in case of Group D employees).

All persons who want to get a government job should pass a Kannada exam; those who passed Class 10 with Kannada as first or second language are exempted.

The Bill further requires the government to establish an employment portal for government offices, public enterprises, private companies to notify vacancies.

Also, the Bill makes Kannada a must in lower courts, tribunals, banks and other financial institutions.

Industries, shops and commercial establishments who violate the Bill's provisions will be fined Rs 5,000-Rs 20,000 including suspension of licence.