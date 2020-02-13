Karnataka: Ask Centre to drop Seed Bill, farmers tell BS Yediyurappa

Representatives of various farmers organisations have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to convince the Centre not to ratify the Seed Bill, 2019, stating that it was against their “sovereignty”.

On Thursday, the Confederation of State Farmers’ Associations and state sugarcane growers association, met Yediyurappa, for a pre-budget meeting. Yediyurappa is slated to present the Budget on March 5.

In an 18-point recommendation, farmers have requested the government to implement pro-farmer policies. Waiving of loans in the aftermath of floods resulting in loss to lives and property last year, ensuring better price for sugarcane crop on the lines of Gujarat (where factories give Rs 4,400 per tonne), inclusion of sugarcane and mulberry under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, increasing godowns in APMC markets were among some demands placed by them.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Yediyurappa said he would consider their demands and make efforts to accommodate the same in the budget.