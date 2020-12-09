Karnataka Assembly passes anti-cow slaughter Bill

The controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition.

The Bill proposes to prohibit slaughter of cows and other cattle. It is widely seen as the BJP’s push for the Hindutva agenda.

The Bill will now go to the Legislative Council, the upper house, for approval.

The Opposition objected to the tabling of the Bill saying it was not discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting held Tuesday.

Under the Bill, 'cattle' is defined as cow, calf of a cow and bull, bullock and male/female buffalo below the age of thirteen years. Slaughter of cattle will be a cognisable offence and will attract three to seven years of imprisonment and a fine that shall not be less than Rs 50,000, extendable up to Rs 5 lakh.

A second and subsequent offence will attract a "fine not less than Rs 1 lakh but which may extend to Rs 10 lakh along with imprisonment which may extend to seven years," the Bill said.

A police officer of sub-inspector or higher rank, or a competent authority has the power of search and seizure, if they have "reason to believe that an offence under this Act has been committed". After the seizure, the officer shall report it "without unreasonable delay before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate for confiscation." The Bill also recommended constituting special courts for the purpose of speedy disposal of disputes under this Act.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah-led Congress rushed to the well of the House. Siddaramaiah said the Bill was introduced in a “clandestine manner” as it was not part of the day's agenda.

The demonstration by Congress members led to sloganeering from both ruling and opposition camps, with BJP legislators accusing Congress of being a pro-cow slaughter party. BJP members were seen wearing a saffron shawl.