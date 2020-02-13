Karnataka Bandh Live: Normal life unaffected in Bengaluru, other parts of state

Public transport not affected but auto rickshaw services hit in Bengaluru. Lukewarm response to bandh in Mangaluru, normal life unaffected in Belagavi. Rally to held in Bengaluru from KSR Railway station to Freedom Park. After pro-Kannada outfits called for a state-wide bandh, the police are on high-alert to avoid any untoward incidents. Pro-Kannada outfits called for a bandh demanding reservation for Kannadigas in private companies. There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges. Stay tuned for live updates.
Metro plies as usual in Bengaluru
Security tightened near Town Hall, 2 reserve police platoons deployed (TV9)
Pro-Kannada outfits protest, block road in Kolar (TV9)
CM meets pro-Kannada activists
CM meets pro-Kannada activists; they submitted a memorandum to him. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh today demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report, recommending certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private andpublic sector companies.
Public transport not affected, auto rickshaw services hit
The bandh has not disrupted metro or BMTC bus services in the city as both corporations continued regular operations. App-based taxis were available despite drivers' unions vowing to stay off the road but the number of available cabs seems to have dwindled.
Auto rickshaw services have been affected inseveral areas in the city as the most of the drivers are adhering to the Unions' bandhcall. However, some drivers plying with app-aggregators continued operations.
Karnataka bandh fail to evoke response in Hubballi
A Karnataka bandhcall given by some of thepro-Kannada organisations failed to evoke aresponse in Hubballi on Thursday.
Read more
Activist Nagesh is heading the rally from KSR railway station to Freedom Park
Thousands of protestors gatherat KSR Railway station premises to start the rally to Freedom Park. ActivistNagesh is heading the rally. No autorickshaw, cabs can be surrounding Majestic.
Police have permitted Dr Ambedkar Sene & Kannadapara Okoota Sangatane to do peaceful rally from KSR Railway station to Freedom Park.
Markets in Belagavi remain bandh call given demanding implementation of Dr Sarojini Mahishi Committee recommendations for reservation of jobs for locals in private sector failing to evoke response.
Pro-Kannada activists stage protest in front of Mini Vidhan Soudha in Hubballi on Thursday
Students using buses to commute to their colleges in Belagavi on Thursday
Police don't allow protesters to stop vehicles and block road
Hundreds of protestors have begun rally from Maurya Circle towards Freedom Park. They tried to stop vehicles and block road. Police didn't allow them.
Pro-Kannada activists have gather at Maurya Circle
Few pro-Kannadaactivists have gatherat Maurya Circle staging protest against state government to implement Sarojini Mahishi Report, few activists have gone to the chief minister'shouse in Dollars Colony.
No response for bandh in Belagavi
Bandh call issued by pro-Kannada organisationsfailed to evoke response in Belagavion Thursday. Normal life prevailed in the city and other places in the district with schools and colleges too functioning normally.
Malls take safety precautions despite no incidents of violence
Malls in Bengaluru put up nets to avoid damage from stone pelting.
Karnataka Bandh: Buses, autos ply as usual
The bandh call given by some pro-Kannada organisations to demand implementation of a report which recommended job reservation to Kannadigas had little effect on normal life in Bengaluru and other parts of the state on Thursday.
Read more
Lukewarm response to bandh in South Bengaluru
No response in South Bengaluru, autorickshaws, cabs, eateries & all commercial establishments remain open. Large number of pople are using their own vehicles to commute to work.
City police are not letting KRV's Praveen Shetty to step out of his house.
City police are not letting KRV's Praveen Shetty to step out of his house. Police deployed in front of his house in RT Nagar. Preventive measure by Bengaluru City Police to maintain peace.
Kempegowda international airport crowded as people find difficulty in hailing taxis
Kempegowda International Airport crowded as people find difficulty in hailing taxis. Passengers with flights later in the day arrive early fearing violence and transport blockades. (TV9)
Rally at 11am to Freedom Park.
Auto-rickshaws, cabs are almost off the road. No people inRailway station, Majestic, KR Market, heavy police depploymentin Town Hall. Rally at11am to Freedom Park. BMTC buses playing as usual.
Pro-Kannada activist Praveen Shetty has been kept under house arrest.
Pro-Kannada activist Praveen Shetty has been kept under house arrest. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for K'taka bandh today demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report, recommending certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in pvt&public sector companies
Bangalore University postpones exams (TV9)
Over 180 rowdy sheeters taken into preventive custody in Bengaluru, reports TV9
Agitators seen giving flowers to BMTC bus drivers for not stopping services (TV9)
Stones pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet.
Stones pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet. Several pro-Kannada groups have called for Karnataka bandh today demanding implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report which recommended certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in private & public sector companies. (ANI)
Karnataka bandh unlikely to affect public transport on Thursday
There is no official holiday declared for schools and colleges in the State during the Karnataka Bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday, demanding job reservation for Kannadigas in private companies.
Pro-Kannada outfits set fire to tyres, block NICE road (TV9)
Karnataka CM invites protesters for talks
Requesting the organisations to call off the protest, he appealed to the agitators not to cause inconvenience to the general public. "Those agitating, if they are willing to talk to me, I'm always ready to talk to them. We have already done several that are possible (to implement the report), what other things can be done, I'm ready to talk to them," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said there was no need to call for bandh and cause inconvenience to public.
Bengaluru: City police on high alert for bandh
The state police are on high alert in the wake of the statewide bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations on Thursday. DG&IGP Praveen Sood has instructed officers to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incident takes place.
Read more
Bandh called by pro-Kannada outfits backed by cab driver's associations
The protest organised by the "Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota", comprising a few factions of "Karnataka Rakshana Vedike", has been backed by Ola-Uber cab drivers' association, a few auto unions, farmers' associations, street vendors association, trade unions and transporters' associations.
Govt committed to implement report on job priority for Kannadigas: Minister
"Our government has shown commitment towards implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. We have already implemented the report in the government sector. In the private sector, we are trying to implement it step by step. A cabinet decision has been taken to implement it step by step," Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said.
Pro-Kannada outfits call for bandh in Karnataka
Normal life in Karnataka may be disrupted partially on Thursday by a 'bandh' called by some Kannada outfits demanding implementation of a over three decades-old report of a committee on providing more jobs for Kannadiga youths in the government and the private sectors. (PTI)
Govt pro-Kannada,says Yediyurappa, asks outfits to call off bandh
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday declared that his was a "pro-Kannada" government, even as several organisations have called for a statewidebandhon Thursday demanding implementation of theSarojini Mahishi report aimed at providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the state. (PTI)