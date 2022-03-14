Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal announces free show of 'The Kashmir Files' for a week

The Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has announced that he will fund one show per day of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' for a week so that people can watch it free of cost.
"The Kashmir Files shows the blood curdling atrocities committed on the Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus. It has to be shown to our people so as to spread awareness that in the coming years no such incident should take place with us," Yatnal told reporters here.
Also Read: 'The Kashmir Files' to be tax-free in Karnataka
Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has admired the movie and met its director Vivek Agnihotri, Yatnal said people had demanded screening of the movie in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura in north Karnataka bordering Maharashtra.
"I have told the theatre owner to show at least one show free of cost for a week and I will pay the amount for it. I have asked him to bring that movie to Vijayapura, which he will bring next week," Yatnal said.
"People of my district must watch it. This is a lesson for our next generation so that they should not forget the events there (in Kashmir)," he added. The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that 'The Kashmir Files' will be tax free in the state.
