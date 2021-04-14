Karnataka bus strike: 60 buses damaged in 6 days

As many as 60 buses belonging to the four state road transport corporations (RTC) have been damaged, while the driver and conductor of at least one bus were assaulted during the first six days of the bus strike from April 7 to 13.

Officials on Wednesday released data of damages suffered by the RTCs. The KSRTC suffered the most with damages to 34 buses, most of them related to broken windshields, windows and rear windshield.

Read | Yediyurappa talks tough against KSRTC employees' stir

A driver and conductor who were injured after stones were pelted at a bus near Tumakuru are being treated at a government hospital. In another incident, petrol was thrown at the driver of a bus near Kolar.

The NEKRTC reported damage to 20 buses, while the BMTC and NWKRTC both reported damages to three buses each.

The data was released a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa instructed officials to initiate stringent actions against miscreants damaging public property and also take steps to ensure employees on strike return to work.