Karnataka bypolls: EC warns action against violation of Covid-19 guidelines

With less than 24 hours left for public campaigning for the November 3 bypolls, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka warned of penal actions if any political party or candidate were found violating Covid-19 guidelines.

"As the political parties and candidates are not adhering to the ECI guidelines (on campaigning during Covid-19 pandemic), the Commission has taken a serious view of this laxity and has directed the state government and election machinery to take action," a memo by the Commission to all parties read.

The Commission said that penal provisions under section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also various sections of IPC will be invoked against those violating the guidelines.

"Along with the penal provisions mentioned above, all the permissions and facilities that have been given to political parties or candidates with regard to election campaigning will be immediately withdrawn," the letter read.

The last day for campaigning for the bypolls is Saturday, October 31.