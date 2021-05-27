Karnataka cabinet approves drinking water projects worth Rs 6,000 crore

The Cabinet on Thursday approved multi-village drinking water projects in five districts worth Rs 6,096.85 crore being implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The scheme is expected to benefit 27 towns and 4,647 villages and small settlements. Two underground drainage projects worth Rs 672 crore at Holalkere and Byndoor were also approved. All this will cover a population of 57 lakh.

The projects will be funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). According to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, the multi-village drinking water projects will be under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance.

Drinking water schemes at Raichur district are projected to cost Rs 1,988 crore, two projects in Vijayapura district will cost Rs 1,431.48 crore and Rs 954.51 crore. Projects in Mandya and Dharwad districts will cost Rs 690.36 crore and Rs 1,032.49 crore, respectively. These projects aim to provide 10.83 lakh functional household tap connections.

This was first approved when the Congress-JD(S) coalition was in power. It was then called Jaladhaare. Back then, Kolar was chosen before it was replaced with Dharwad owing to the lack of a water source.

The underground drainage project at Holalkere will cost Rs 276 crore and whereas the one in Byndoor will cost Rs 396 crore.

The drinking water schemes are expected to be completed in 30 months, Eshwarappa said.