Karnataka Cabinet formally accepts backward classes panel report

The Cabinet on Friday formally accepted recommendations of the Justice K Bhaktavatsala Commission on providing one-third or 33% reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in local bodies elections.

The Commission gave its report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last month.

"The government has told the Supreme Court that we will complete an empirical study (to determine political backwardness) before 2027-28 when the next local bodies elections will be due," Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters.

The Cabinet also cleared Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) projects worth Rs 2,455 crore. Of this, Rs 2,077 crore is for multi-village water supply schemes in Vijayapura, Basavana Bagewadi and Indi taluks. A drinking water project worth Rs 270 crore under JJM will be taken up in Harapanhalli taluk of Vijayanagar district, Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

In addition, the Cabinet also approved Rs 100 crore to augment basic infrastructure at Anjanadri Hill, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in the Koppal district.

Other Cabinet decisions

* Rs 336 crore to BMTC to procure 840 new BS-6 diesel buses.

* Rs 199.4 crore to KSRTC to procure 650 new buses.

* Rs 440 crore for re-asphalting and other works on 1,329.47 km of state highways.

* Rs 22.4 crore set aside for setting up 'Mahila Swastya Kendra' in 128 taluk centres.

* Rs 100 crore sanctioned to develop basic infrastructure at Anjanadri Hill, Koppal.

* Construction of 'Abhivruddhi Bhavan' worth Rs 90 crore at Karnataka Slum Development Board office premises.

* Rs 20 crore for the second phase of construction of a government office complex at Hassan,

* Rs 85 crore to build Yatri Nivas at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh

* Rs 30 crore for asphalting state highway-63 in Kanakagiri Assembly limits.

* Rs 100 crore for underground drainage facility at Hiriyur, Chitradurga district.

* Ratification of Karnataka State Juvenile Justice Rules, 2022, based on union government guidelines.

* Grant of 35.33 acres of land to Janaseva Trust at Kurubarahalli village in Bengaluru South.

* Grant of 3.24 acres of land to Uttara Karnataka Sangha Samsthegala Mahasamsthe at Kammasandra village in Bengaluru South.

Age limit for teachers' recruitment to be relaxed

The Cabinet on Friday decided to amend rules in order to relax the age limit for recruitment of teachers as it was coming in the way of finding suitable candidates to fill up an estimated 15,000 vacancies.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the Cabinet approved amendments to the Karnataka Education Department Services (Appointment) Rules, 2022.

For those under Category-1, SC/ST and physically disabled quotas, the maximum age for recruitment will now be 47 years. Category-2, 2A and 2B, it will be 45 years. For the general category, it is 42 years.

The relaxation will help those candidates who have not been able to participate in the recruitment process over the past several years.

"According to estimates, we need around 15,000 teachers. Within the age limit prescribed till now, there aren't enough eligible candidates. Therefore, we have relaxed the age limit," he said.

The government has also reduced the minimum marks to qualify as a teacher during recruitment exams conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission from 60% to 50%.

When the exams were held last time, many candidates were not recruited despite vacancies. "We have also asked KPSC to have a cut-off limit. We have said that if teachers did not secure the required marks, reduce the cut-off limit by 3-5 marks so that enough teachers are recruited," Madhuswamy said.