Karnataka Cabinet forms sub-committees over Datta Peeta, Mysugar factory

The Karnataka Cabinet decided to form sub-committees regarding a court order on Datta Peeta in Chikkamagaluru and the future of MySugar factory in Mandya.

The sub-committee on Datta Peeta will be headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J C Madhuswamy, with Revenue minister R Ashok, Energy minister V Sunil Kumar and Hajj and Wakf minister Shashikala Jolle as members, while the one on MySugar factory will be headed by Sugar minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, with Water Resources minister Govind Karjol, Youth Affairs and Sports minister K C Narayana Gowda and Ashok as members.

"There has been a decision by the Court on Datta Peeta recently. The sub-committee will decide how to proceed further with respect to the case, whether we should approach the Court again by filing an affidavit, etc," Madhuswamy said while briefing reporters following the Cabinet meeting.

The Karnataka High Court had recently issued an order directing the state government to appoint a Hindu priest to Datta Peeta, a shrine at Bababudangiri near Chikkamagaluru. It had quashed a March 2018 order, which permitted a Muslim priest to enter the sanctum of the shrine and distribute 'teertha'.

The second sub-committee will explore the measures to revive the MySugar factory in Mandya. "There has been severe opposition to privatise the factory. We are exploring whether it can be run on the Operate and Maintain model by the government. The sub-committee will explore these options," he said.

The government has sought a report at the earliest considering the urgency of the matter, Madhuswamy said.

Other decisions:

The Cabinet also cleared Rs 300 crore for the Kharland project - a Rs 1,500 cr project to construct bunds at estuaries to regulate sea water from flowing into the rivers.

Saline water used to enter around 1.5 kms inland on the river bed, increasing salinity of the cultivable land on the banks of rivers and streams close to the sea, he said. Though the government has plans to construct Kharland bunds in 20-26 rivers and streams, it will be taken up on a pilot basis in three taluks of Uttara Kannada, he said.