Karnataka CET exam from June 16

Karnataka CET exam from June 16

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 14 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 16:33 ist

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 486 centres across the state. 

As many as 2,16,525 candidates have registered for the test, including 1,04,550 male and 1,11,975 female candidates. The Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued guidelines for the candidates and they will be banned from carrying any electronic gadgets, wearing wrist watches, Bluetooth and mobile phones.

As per the instructions, the students will not be allowed to wear anything that covers their head and ear and only a surgical mask is allowed. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Common Entrance Test
Karnataka News
exams
India News

What's Brewing

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

Cheapest way ahead: Google Maps now shows toll rates!

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

The human virus: When is the vaccine coming?

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

 