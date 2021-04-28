Karnataka 'close-down': Railways cancels 16 trains 

The South Western Railway on Tuesday cancelled 16 trains, many of them connecting the state to Tamil Nadu, hours before Karnataka's travel curbs kicked in. The cancellation will come into effect on different days for several trains.

The Central Shatabdi Superfast Express Special (02027/02028) between Bengaluru and Chennai will stand cancelled from both sides on Wednesday.

Also read: Karnataka 'close-down': What's allowed, what's not

Similarly, the trains between Coimbatore – KSR Bengaluru which plies six days a week (06153/06154) will be cancelled from both sides starting from April 29.

The trains between MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru (06081/06082) will also be cancelled from both sides starting from April 29 until further notice.

The Kochuveli-Banaswadi Bi-Weekly Hamsafar Express Special (06319) will be cancelled from April 29 while the return train (06320) will be cancelled from April 30.

The Ernakulam-Banaswadi Biweekly Superfast train (06129) will be cancelled from May 3 while the return train (06130) will be cancelled from May 4.

Memu trains cancelled

Six Memu trains connecting Bengaluru with the suburban areas will be cancelled from April 29.

The trains between KSR Bengaluru and Marikuppam (06263/06264; KSR Bengaluru and Hosur (06261/06262) as well as the Byappanahalli and Hosur trains (06259/06260) stand cancelled.