Karnataka close-down rules: Who needs a KSP Clear pass?

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a 14-day 'close-down' in the state that started on April 27 night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. Over the past few weeks, Karnataka has become one of the worst-affected states by Covid-19 in the country.

The state already had two lockdown-like curbs in place - a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am and a weekend curfew.

As the state enters a lockdown, let us take a look at who needs a KSP Clear pass to travel during the 'close-down'?

The categories that are eligible for a pass are as follows:

Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder

Insurance offices

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services (only for essential services)

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce platforms

Petrol bunks, LPG and gas retail and storage outlets

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

Cold storage and warehousing services

Bakery, biscuit, condiments, confectionery and sweet manufacturers and retailers

Do you need a pass to go to the hospital?

Emergency Passes are available at all police stations to be given to those who need to travel within Bangalore City limits on account of any medical emergency or demise of a family member. These passes are for use within the limits of the city only and are valid for a period of 12 hours. The pass must be returned to the police station within 12 hours of issue. The applicant must deposit the original of one government-issued ID to obtain the Emergency Pass.

If the medical emergency requires travel outside the limits of Bangalore City, one can apply in writing to the office of the local DCP along with ID proof and documents explaining the nature of the emergency. If the need is found to be genuine, a letter will be given to the applicant to facilitate their inter-district movement.

However, this letter does not guarantee the cooperation of police of other jurisdictions and is subject to their discretion.

Do you need a pass to visit your elderly parents or bank?

Avoid such travel if there is no great need for it. If online delivery is not feasible, one may contact the Elders Helpline for the needful (1090, 080-22943226, 9243737220, 9243737230).

ATMs will function as usual so one may go to any nearby ATM by walk. Online banking services are available for regular transactions. Online payment modes can also be utilized at this time. ATM services and cashier desk will be operational at all banks.