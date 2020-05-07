Karnataka CM directs officials to check tax leakages

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa directs officials to check tax leakages

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 07 2020, 17:39 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 17:45 ist
B S Yediyurappa. PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday directed commercial tax department officials to adopt strict measures to control tax leakages, with economic activities restarting in the state after easing of COVID-19 lockdown.

He asked officials to initiate action against those using fake E-Way bill, misuse of time given for movement of freight, CMO in a release said. Yediyurappa reviewed the progress made by Commercial Tax department during the meeting with officials here.

Naturally, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, tax collection have come down, the Chief Minister said and directed officials to take measures to compensate this in the days to come. He also advised officials to ensure that no businessman was harassed as the economic activities have just restarted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Tax

What's Brewing

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 