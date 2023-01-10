Karnataka CM Bommai orders probe into metro pillar collapse, announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh to kin

Bommai orders probe into metro pillar collapse

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Jan 10 2023, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 19:20 ist
Photo from the accident site. Credit: DH Photo/BK Janardhan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a detailed probe into the death of mother and son after a staging column of under construction metro line collapsed and fell on them at Nagavara area in Bengaluru. 

Read | Result of '40% commission' government: D K Shivakumar on metro pillar collapse accident

Speaking to media in Dharwad, Bommai said it was an unfortunate incident. A detailed probe has been ordered and if there are lapses stern action will be taken, he said. 

Under the CM relief fund, Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased as compensation. Tejesvini and her two-year-old son Vihan succumbed to injuries after staging columns collapsed on them while they were moving on a scooter.

