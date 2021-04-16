Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa hospitalised

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hospitalised

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru after having fever for the last two days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 16 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 13:52 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was hospitalised on Friday after suffering from fever.

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru after having fever for the last two days. He tested negative for Covid-19 two days ago, however, he will be tested again, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

