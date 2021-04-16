Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa hospitalised

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was hospitalised on Friday after suffering from fever.

He was admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru after having fever for the last two days. He tested negative for Covid-19 two days ago, however, he will be tested again, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa admitted to Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru as he had a fever for the last 2 days. He was tested for #COVID19 two days back and was found to be negative for the disease. He will be tested again. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/2mf2PRJfVz — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

More to follow...