Karnataka CM to convene meeting in Delhi on water disputes

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will convene a meeting of legal experts and senior lawyers in Delhi on September 26 to discuss various water disputes of the state.

Bommai, who is expected to fly to Delhi on September 25, will also meet senior ministers of the Union Cabinet and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Advocate General and senior lawyers who represent Karnataka in cases regarding water disputes will be present at the meeting. "I will collect feedback from them on how to move ahead with regard to these cases," he said.

The meeting gains significance following Tamil Nadu's vehement opposition to Mekedatu project proposed by the state. Opposition JD(S) has also announced a statewide padayatra over these issues.

The CM said that he has also sought appointments with the Union Finance, Health, Jal Shakti, Defence and Agriculture ministers to discuss various projects of the state on September 26.

On whether the four vacant berths in his Cabinet would be filled soon, Bommai said that he would meet Nadda in Delhi. "Based on his (Nadda) views, we will decide (about expanding the Cabinet)," he said.

On the padayatra announced by JD(S), Bommai said that it was not appropriate to politicise land and water issues. "We will do our best to uphold the interest of the state when it comes to these issues," he said.