Karnataka: Comed-K UG entrance test on May 26

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) will conduct the undergraduate entrance test on May 28. The test is a gateway for admissions to around 150 private unaided engineering colleges in Karnataka.
According to the date sheet released on Thursday, the last date to submit the application online is April 24. It will be conducted at 400 centres in more than 150 cities in the country.
From this year, Comed-K has launched a programme titled COMED KARES, under which skill training will be provided to students during the course period. More than 8 innovation hubs have been set up in the state for the purpose.
