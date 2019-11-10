Karnataka: Congress MLA booked

The police have registered a case against Congress MLA N H Shivashankar Reddy for his remarks that hands would be chopped off if attempts were made to include villages of Gauribidanur taluk into the newly formed Manchenahalli taluk.

On disqualified legislator from Chikkaballapur Dr K Sudhakar’s statement that a few villages from Gauribidanur would be included into Manchenahalli, Reddy, at a recent public meeting, had stated that hands would be chopped off if such attempts were made.

The Gauribidanur rural police booked Reddy under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint lodged by Sudhakar.