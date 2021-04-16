K'taka Dy Speaker, Hebbalkar test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Deputy Speaker, MLA Hebbalkar test positive for Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 23:44 ist
Anand Mamani. Credit: DH file photo

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

As per the suggestions of the doctors, he will remain in home isolation for 17 days at his hometown Saundatti.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mamani said, he tested Covid-19 positive following an antigen test. He asked those who have come in his contact to get tested at their nearest health centres and take care of their health. He said he shall recover soon and will resume his service for the people.

Mamani also appealed to the voters to cast their votes during the polling to be held for Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency from 7 am to 7 pm on April 17 (Saturday).

Hebbalkar tests positive

Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and she will remain in home isolation.

In a tweet, Hebbalkar informed that she, her brother Channaraj Hattiholi, and the driver have tested Covid-19 positive and those who have come in their contact should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
laxmi hebbalkar
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Royal funerals: Pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

Maharashtra may strengthen Covid curbs as crowds gather

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

'Solar Man' of India lights path out of poverty

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

Jimmy Lai: The HK media tycoon that China loathes

 