Karnataka Deputy Speaker, MLA Hebbalkar test positive for Covid-19

Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

As per the suggestions of the doctors, he will remain in home isolation for 17 days at his hometown Saundatti.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Mamani said, he tested Covid-19 positive following an antigen test. He asked those who have come in his contact to get tested at their nearest health centres and take care of their health. He said he shall recover soon and will resume his service for the people.

Mamani also appealed to the voters to cast their votes during the polling to be held for Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency from 7 am to 7 pm on April 17 (Saturday).

Hebbalkar tests positive

Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar also tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and she will remain in home isolation.

In a tweet, Hebbalkar informed that she, her brother Channaraj Hattiholi, and the driver have tested Covid-19 positive and those who have come in their contact should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.