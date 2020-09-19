Karnataka Dy CM Ashwath Narayan tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Narayan got himself tested for the virus ahead of the monsoon session of the legislature that starts on September 21. It is mandatory for all legislators to get tested for Covid-19, and only those who test negative would be allowed to attend the session.

“In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly sessions, I underwent a Covid-19 test on Saturday and my results have returned positive,” Narayan said. “I am asymptomatic and will be under home isolation,” he said, requesting those who came in contact with him to take “necessary precautions.”

Earlier this week, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food & Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah tested positive for Covid-19. While Bommai is under home isolation, Gopalaiah said he was undergoing treatment at a hospital.