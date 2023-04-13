K'taka: Five cops transferred over claims of 'bias'

Karnataka: Five cops transferred over allegations of 'bias'

DHNS
DHNS, Hiriyur (Chitradurga district),
  • Apr 13 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 03:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Superintendent of Police K Parashuram has transferred five constables following a complaint that they were campaigning for Hiriyur MLA K Poornima, who is seeking re-election.

Block Congress president Eralingegowda and Khadi Ramesh in a written complaint to the police had alleged that five constables and two Education department officials were campaigning for the BJP candidate.

City police station constables Thimmarayappa and Munesh and Rural PS constables Shivamurthy, Thimmesh and Firdous have been transferred to various police stations across the district.

