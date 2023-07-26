Karnataka government can't provide development this year, says D K Shivakumar

The Congress government cannot provide development this year, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Wednesday in a candid remark aimed at making his party’s miffed lawmakers understand the financial constraints due to the five guarantees.

MLAs will be explained the situation at Thursday's Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar was responding to a question on MLAs seeking a platform to express their unhappiness over delayed development works and ministers being inaccessible.

"We have had to set aside Rs 40,000 crore this year (for the five guarantees). This year, we can't provide development," Shivakumar, who is minister for water resources and Bengaluru city development, said. "Even in irrigation and public works, we can't give (funds for development). But expectations are high. We've asked MLAs to hold on. We will explain this to them at the CLP meeting," he said.

Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked his Cabinet colleagues to be patient, Shivakumar said, referring to providing funds for development.

Earlier this month, Siddaramaiah presented a new 2023-24 budget in which he has earmarked over Rs 35,000 crore for the Congress' five guarantees - Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi - resulting in increased borrowings and a revenue deficit of Rs 12,522 crore.

Like Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar blamed the previous BJP government. "The previous government created bankruptcy. Excess tenders were floated. The treasury was emptied," he said. "But we had to keep our promise of implementing the guarantees. In the first year itself, we've kept our word. So, everyone must be patient," he said.

On Tuesday, too, Shivakumar said MLAs have been asked to stop asking grants for one year. "MLAs are saying they've made promises to people. They're asking for projects in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 300 crore from my department. We've asked (MLAs) to hold on for one year," he had said.