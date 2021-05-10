Karnataka government to upload bed, oxygen, drugs availability details on SAST portal

The government will soon upload details on the availability of oxygen, Remdesivir drug and government quota beds available at private hospitals on the portal of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST).

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the chairperson of the state Covid Task Force, on Monday, said that the move will ensure greater transparency.

On a visit to the State Covid War Room in Bengaluru, Ashwath Narayan said, “Today, the state needs about 35,000 doses of Remdesivir. Also, there is a greater demand for oxygenated beds. Besides providing the details of government beds, we will update the public with details of beds available in private establishments. All these will be linked to the portal.”

On the shortage of beds in Bengaluru, the DyCM said, “In Bengaluru, every day, about 950 beds are vacated. But there is a demand for 7,000 to 8,000 beds. Even after triaging of patients, there are over 2,000 patients requiring beds. Hence, we need to have a proper triaging facility at the ward level and only the critical patients must be referred to the hospitals.”

The government is working towards adding another 4,000 beds in Bengaluru and a total of 20,000 beds at the state level.

RT-PCR results in a day

Stressing that RT-PCR results shall be given to the patients within 24 hours of collection of samples, the DyCM said, “the generation of BU number will also be instantaneous. This will also be replicated in other parts of the state. Even today, on average it takes at least three to four days to get RT-PCR results. This inordinate delay in the publishing of results is taking a toll on the patients.”

The government, according to the DyCM, has taken a decision to slap a fine of Rs 150 per test for labs that fail to deliver RT-PCR results within a day.

Ashwath Narayan said,” Instruments like a thermometer, pulse oximeter are in great demand. We have received complaints that these instruments are being sold at exorbitant prices at medical shops. If anyone is found selling them over and above the MRP, they will be punished severely. People can call up 112 helplines and lodge a complaint.”