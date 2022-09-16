Karnataka govt committed to developing UVCE on par with IIT: Bommai

K'taka govt to develop UVCE on par with IIT: Bommai

Bommai also said UVCE will be free from external interventions and that complete freedom and autonomy will be granted

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2022, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 08:19 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government was committed to developing the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) into an institution on par with the Indian Institute of Technology, in three years.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly established UVCE this evening at KR circle campus.

The university will be provided required financial support, qualitative faculty and world class infrastructure, the CM assured. He also noted that six other engineering colleges of the state will be developed along the lines of IIT.

Bommai also said UVCE will be free from external interventions and that complete freedom and autonomy will be granted.

Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya, who founded this first engineering college of the state on his birthday, he said sir MV stands as an inspiration for the government in its commitment to set up quality technical education institutions.

