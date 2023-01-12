Karnataka govt gives consent to attach Reddy's properties

The state government on Thursday informed the high court that an order has been passed authorising CBI to attach additional properties of former minister G Janardhana Reddy and his family members.

Justice M Nagaprasanna disposed of the petition filed by the CBI observing that the investigating agency should pursue the matter and take it to its logical end. The petitioner, CBI, had sought a direction to consider its August 30, 2022 requisition to the state government for the consent to attach 219 more properties, valued at Rs 19.14 crore.

The probe agency also stated that the state government had earlier given consent on June 16, 2015, for the attachment of properties worth Rs Rs 65.05 crore.

At the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Dhyan Chinnappa submitted that the CBI had not pursued the matter on its first application before the special court dated July 1, 2015. This application was numbered only in March 2022, he said.

The AAG said that even the order of attachment is not passed in the earlier requisition and the CBI now attempting to pass the buck on the state government complaining that the state is shielding the accused.

The AAG also submitted the government order dated January 12, 2023, issued under section 3 (1) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 1944 and section 5 (6) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, authorising the investigating officer to file an application before the special court seeking attachment of additional properties.

“In the light of the order now passed by the state government, earlier observations will all have to be expunged,” Justice Nagaprasanna said, adding that “the CBI shall pursue the matter and take to its logical end and not to wake from the slumber and then file an application after seven years.”

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against Janardhana Reddy and others in 2013 stating that the accused had indulged in large-scale illegal mining and caused a loss of Rs 198 crore to the state exchequer.

The CBI said that the accused has started disposing of certain properties in Kurnool, Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.