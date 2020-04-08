Karnataka govt launches COVID-19 dashboard to track patients

The state government on Tuesday launched dashboard which will provide details about Covid-19 cases, suspected cases and treatment details.
Launching the website at the Covid-19 war room in BBMP, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said geofencing had been embedded into the dashboard and thereby the government can track the people under quarantine.
"Even if a person moves about 100 meters from his house, we will get to know about the person’s location and health official will detain them," Dr Sudhakar explained.
