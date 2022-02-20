Karnataka govt looks to extend eggs in midday meal to more districts

The students of government and aided schools in seven North Karnataka districts may continue to get boiled eggs as part of the midday meals in the next academic year also.

An order issued by the government earlier states that the scheme will be in force till March 30, 2022. However, sources told DH that discussions were on to extend the benefit for the next academic year also.

“We are waiting for the study report on health benefits among kids post-consumption of boiled eggs. The Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University has been asked to conduct a study and submit a report” said a senior official from the department.

An official said that the fund crunch was the only worrying factor for extending the programme. “This year, the Centre provided Rs 23 crore and the state government chipped in Rs 15 crore. The state will have to bear the cost of the programme is extended.”

Meanwhile, the department is also planning to expand the scheme to some more districts. As per the proposal submitted to the government, it has been sought to bring Gadag, Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot and Haveri districts under the scheme.

The state government began providing boiled eggs and bananas with midday meals at schools following a rise in the number of malnourished and anaemic children in north Karnataka. The scheme was launched on December 1, 2021. Children are provided 12 eggs per month and the cost per egg is Rs 6.

Currently, Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayapura districts have been covered under the scheme and children studying in Classes 1 to 8 are getting the benefit. However, for the students who refuse to eat eggs, the schools are providing bananas. As many as 14.44 lakh students are getting the benefit.

