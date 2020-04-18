Karnataka Govt warns pvt schools against collecting fee for online classes

Private unaided schools in the state that were demanding fees from parents in the name of online classes and taking online admissions will face action under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Karnataka government has said.

The Department of Public Instructions has warned school management of action against such educational institutes if they violate rules. Following complaints from several parents and also from private school management associations, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar discussed the issue with officials from the department during a recent meeting and directed them to initiate action against such academies.

In a guideline issued on Saturday, the department said, "Schools can conduct online classes. But are not permitted to collect the fee from parents until further orders from the department."

The department also warned schools not to start the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year as the government has suspended all such activities in view of the COVID-19 crisis.