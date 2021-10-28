HC grants bail to Kodiyeri in money laundering case

Karnataka HC grants bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri in money laundering case

Justice M G Uma allowed the petition filed by Bineesh with conditions

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS,
  • Oct 28 2021, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in a money laundering case related to the financial deal in a drug case.

Justice M G Uma allowed the petition filed by Bineesh with conditions.

Bineesh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 29, 2020. Initially, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested one Mohammed Anoop and found a banned psychotropic substance in his possession. It was alleged that Mohammed Anoop was a benami of Bineesh. Subsequently, ED arrested Mohammed Anoop and Bineesh. 

