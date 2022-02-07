Karnataka Home minister suspects conspiracy behind hijab row 

Karnataka HM suspects conspiracy behind hijab row 

Jnanendra calimed earlier Muslim students used to attend classes without wearing hijab

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that some organisation or some people are behind the surface of the hijab row in schools and colleges across Karnataka.

"I have directed police to discover who are behind this development."

Speaking to media persons in Thirthahalli town on Monday, he calimed earlier Muslim students used to attend classes without wearing hijab. All of a sudden, they are demanding the government to permit them to attend classes wearing hijabs, he added.

"Besides, they are threatening that they would quit their studies if not permitted. It seems there is some one behind this development", he said. 

Jnanendra further said, "students are saying that this is my religion and permit us to wear this in classrooms. But the government can't allow for it."

"Wearing uniform has been made mandatory in schools and colleges. All students must follow it and saffron shawl and hijab are banned in classrooms. Police have been directed to provide protection to all schools and colleges", he said.

