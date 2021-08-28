Karnataka judiciary has potential to be best in the country: Justice Oka

The legal fraternity on Friday gave an emotional farewell to Justices Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and B V Nagarathna, who have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the audience in a virtual farewell, Justice Oka said that the judiciary in Karnataka has a potential to become the best in the nation, provided concentrated and consistent efforts are made by all the stakeholders.

Almost one year out of two years and three months of Justice Oka’s stint as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court was overshadowed by the first and the second waves of Covid-19. Justice Oka said it was also a blessing in disguise for it prompted the judiciary to take recourse to measures such as e-filing, e-payment of court fee, e-payment of process fee and even the facility of e-certified copy.

He said the efforts to dispose of all cases that are more than five years old could not be achieved due to Covid-19. However, if all the stakeholders co-operate and work hard, it can still be achieved by the end of 2022, he said.

Known for his working into the late and early hours of the day, Justice Oka thanked his registrars who were always ready to receive his phone calls, right from early in the morning till midnight.

“I salute the resilience shown by all the stakeholders of the judiciary. All of us are hoping that there will not be a third wave of Covid-19. But I can assure citizens of the state that even if there is a third wave, the courts in Karnataka will continue to function,” he said.