Karnataka lax in probing deaths following Covid-19 vaccinations

Karnataka has scored poorly in investigating deaths following Covid-19 immunisation. The Centre’s data shows that more than 30 per cent of severe adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) cases in the state resulted in deaths. However, post-mortems were done only in seven of the 40 deaths reported till July 20. Further, the Union Health Ministry received case report forms and investigation forms only in 33 cases.

Pointing to the state’s poor record, the data revealed that verification of 155 cases was still pending with district immunisation officers. Surprisingly, in 17 per cent of the pending cases, the state is yet to receive case report forms (CRFs).

The data also shows that though post-mortems were conducted in seven cases, the Centre received reports only in three cases. Verbal autopsy forms were sent to the Union ministry in 24 cases and state casualty assessment (CA) report was received only in 11 cases. The state AEFI committee met only six times and received 22 CA reports out of the 109 AEFI cases.

Malini Aisola, co-convener of All India Drug Action Network, said, “The health ministry presentation to the National AEFI committee revealed a decreasing number of AEFI reports even when the vaccination drive was expanding across the country.”

Sources said the health ministry attributed the trend to delays in verification by district officers, incomplete investigations and casualty assessment reports including a low percentage of post-mortems or delay in sending reports. Infrequent meetings of AEFI committees, inadequate capacity at the district level and lack of awareness about Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) are also affecting reportage.

D Randeep, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department told DH, “We will ask the AEFI committee to review the backlog.” Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, T K Anil Kumar, National Health Mission Director Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar and Deputy Director for Immunisation Dr Rajani B N did not respond to DH's queries.

